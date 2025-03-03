Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.23 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

