Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

