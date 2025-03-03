Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

