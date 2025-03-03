Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,922. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,087. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

