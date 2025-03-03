Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 580 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

