Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 308 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
