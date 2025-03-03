Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 457 at Berenberg Bank

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 456 ($5.75) to GBX 457 ($5.76) in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haleon Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 13.21 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 408.51 ($5.15). The stock had a trading volume of 17,311,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The stock has a market cap of £36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.31. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.37 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.40 ($5.19).

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

