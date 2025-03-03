Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.