Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 3216893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

