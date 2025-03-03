Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 970,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.3 days.
Hays Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 on Monday. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
About Hays
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.