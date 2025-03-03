Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 970,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.3 days.

Hays Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 on Monday. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

