HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 448.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SCPH

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Shares of SCPH opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.11. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.