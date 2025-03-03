Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,239 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

