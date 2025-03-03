Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 16,232,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,789% from the average session volume of 859,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Down 13.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
