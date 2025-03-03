Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 169,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 477,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
