Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 1205489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,581,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 191,175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,309,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,553,000 after buying an additional 165,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,640,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

