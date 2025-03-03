Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $19.82 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

