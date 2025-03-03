High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE HLF opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.51. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

