High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Mar 3rd, 2025

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE HLF opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.51. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Dividend History for High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

