High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

HLF stock opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

