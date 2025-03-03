Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,445.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HKMPF
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
