Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY remained flat at $54.80 during midday trading on Monday. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $59.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

