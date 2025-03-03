iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 112.4% in February

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 213,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iBio Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

