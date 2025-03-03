iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 112.4% in February

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 213,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
iBio Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.
iBio Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.