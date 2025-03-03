ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

ICFI stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. 483,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,257. ICF International has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

