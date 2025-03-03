Ilana Atlas Purchases 50,000 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Ilana Atlas acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of A$176,500.00 ($109,627.33).

Scentre Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Scentre Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.50%.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

