Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $16.55 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

