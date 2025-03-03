Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.70 and last traded at $87.83, with a volume of 307015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.74.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

