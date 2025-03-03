IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMAC Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BACK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 59,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

