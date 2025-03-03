IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $144.65 during trading on Monday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $137.20 and a fifty-two week high of $180.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37.
About IMCD
