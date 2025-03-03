IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $144.65 during trading on Monday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $137.20 and a fifty-two week high of $180.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

