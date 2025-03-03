iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 500439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

