Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Immunic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, February 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

