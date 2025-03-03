ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.20. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,764,031 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 14.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

