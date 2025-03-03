Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.