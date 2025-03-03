Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

