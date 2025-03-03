Ingram Micro (INGM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ingram Micro to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

