Insider Buying: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 532,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,631. The company has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

