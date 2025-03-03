Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Purchases 593 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris bought 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $24,971.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,233 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.63. This trade represents a 6.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $41.06 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 342,207 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,512,000 after buying an additional 272,895 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ziff Davis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Ziff Davis by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.