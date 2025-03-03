Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VTOL traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 229,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,095. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $978.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
