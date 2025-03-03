Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VTOL traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 229,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,095. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $978.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

