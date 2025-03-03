Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 7,237 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Mani Alkhafaji sold 7,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$56,882.82.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

