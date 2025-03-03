Insider Selling: Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells 19,967 Shares of Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($21.82), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($435,684.82).

Genus Stock Performance

LON GNS opened at GBX 1,826.16 ($23.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,709.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,798.88. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,424 ($17.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,155 ($27.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genus

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.