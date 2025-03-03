Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $937,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 964,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,043. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 507,234 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after purchasing an additional 320,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,659,000 after buying an additional 296,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

