Insider Selling: SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Sells 4,106,631 Shares of Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.9 %
SiriusPoint stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
