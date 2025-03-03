Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells 4,190 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,344,000 after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

