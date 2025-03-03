Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells 6,514 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $607.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

