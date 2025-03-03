Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $1,359,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,149.34. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,264.76. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,109 shares of company stock valued at $18,127,681. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

