Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

