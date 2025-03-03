Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,037,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 765,225 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 365,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

