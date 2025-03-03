Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $358.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.12.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

