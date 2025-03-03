Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

