Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after acquiring an additional 246,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 116,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

