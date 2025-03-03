Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $1,354,297.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88.

NYSE ICE opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $173.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21,404.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

