Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $173.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.