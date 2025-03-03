InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Price Performance

InterCure stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 29,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. InterCure has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

